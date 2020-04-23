When the fashion world is inspired by the stars

Each year, the world of fashion innovates and out new trends and collections. However, the catwalks are more and more influenced by the celebrities in the vogue, especially with the emergence of social networks that has led to new behaviors and strategies for marketing innovative. Now, a single influenceuse may give the taste of the day of the classics of the great luxury houses and create a real excitement of her followers on Instagram for the bag or the shoes worn !

A history of the celebrity iconic

Photo by Audrey Hepburn, public domain

Legend : Audrey Hepburn, a true fashion icon

At the time, the international stars had not had the opportunity to share each morning with their outfit of the day. However, some actresses have become real icons for the fashion designers and were able to influence in their own way the trends of their period.

This is for example the little black dress Audrey Hepburnthe style preppy Grace Kelly, the dress flying of Marilyn Monroe or the eyelashes XXL Twiggy ! The great French couturier Jean-Paul Gaultier had also revealed in an interview about David Bowie at what point the singer had inspired in its extravagance and originality.

The major fashion houses have quickly understood that the celebrities of the film and the music represented the muses perfect to embody the spirit of their brand : the Cannes film Festival each year is full of actresses adorned in the most beautiful pieces of haute couture !

An evolution of the trends of our days

As we know, the brands inspire a lot of celebritiesas well sports film. We want to proof this mode of t-shirt gothicborn with the stars of MMA and the popularity of which had even reached the poker rooms ! For generations, the public seems to be more remember the outfits worn by celebrities, because they are part of our daily environment. It then gives a greater value to these clothing, especially when it comes to influenceuses on the social networks, because of the confidence created with their audience ensures a non-trivial effect compared to the advertisements.

Among them, Kim Kardashian has had the biggest impact on the trends the last few years. This influenceuse has even inspired a comic strip following the theft of her jewelry in Paris. But she is best known for revolutionizing the standards of beauty : a luscious body, with hips developed, a wasp waist and a nice chest : these figures are a novelty in our societies !

But these body, very difficult to dress, impose new modes. In effect, these curves are not easily adapted to the clothing style and cuts basic as you find in shops. They sometimes ask even a real tailoring ! This is why we have seen a resurgence of the fashion of the so-called “urban”, made of clothing material is very soft and close to the body. Jogging, microfiber, neutral color, everything is done to highlight these voluptuous and not to compressing them !

A lot of brands have adapted and now offer a more extensive collection of clothing tailored to these morphologies. We could also see the emergence of new brands put forward by these influenceuses as Fashion Nova, specialized in the clothes close to the body and mixing with skill streetwear and sexy.

These celebrities who have launched their own clothing brand

Photo by Pexels, CCO

Caption : The trends are often to be found on the catwalks

The influence of celebrities on the world of fashion is so undeniable. But some go further and decide to throw in the creating their own brand clothing. Kanye West has created Yeezy in partnership with Adidasand his collection seems quite adapted to the measurements of his wife Kim Kardashian, in an urban lifestyle assumed !

Another fashion icon who launched his own brand with success is Victoria Beckham. Moreover, it presents its collections every year at Fashion Week in New York, becoming an actress of weight in the fashion world. Other celebrities are involved in the sector : the sisters Olsen, Gwen Stefani and even rapper Jay-Z.

This influence of celebrities on fashion is not ready to disappear ! While critics are having fun in analyzing the outfits of the stars and that the public seeks to emulate, the great fashion houses never cease to be inspired by the trends of the red carpet, and social networks.