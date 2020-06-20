When the first of the season 3 of “The Political”?

Although it will take some time before you see his last film Principleon the big screen, Christopher Nolan is one of the directors most admired work today. Each time you have a new project in preparation, the fans begin to foam at the mouth. The films of Nolan are more valued for their technical achievements, as their characters.

RELATED: Christopher Nolan: 5 reasons why the dark knight is his best film (and 5 why it is in the source)

The people that populate the world of the films of Nolan are not as well known of the characters of directors like Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese, but Nolan has always brought many memorable characters to the screen. So here are the best characters of the 10 films of Christopher Nolan top rating of IMDb.

ten Insomnia (7.2) – Walter Finch

Between I remember and Batman beginsChristopher Nolan directs Insomnia, a remake of the hollywood movie from norway of the same name. Al Pacino and Hilary Swank to play the role of policeman on the trail of a serial killer. But what is important is the performance disturbing unusual of Robin Williams as the murderer, Walter Finch, who steals the show.

Nolan will continue to congratulate Williams for her performance, saying that he watched the performance again and again into the mounting bay, and the performance of Williams in Insomnia it was the only one where the seams of the never-have begun to appear.

9 Subscriptions (7.5) – The young

The debut of the director and a small budget, Christopher Nolan, Followinghe told the story of a writer who has started to follow the foreigners to collect information. Along the way he meets a thief that makes him shine.

The thief, Cobb (a name that Nolan is going to reuse later on Beginning), is a character charming and interesting. But the figure is the more compelling of the film is the main role without a name, simply called “the young”.

8 Dunkerque (7,9) – Mr. Dawson

Nolan said that when he wrote Dunkerquehe has made an effort to not focus too much on the characters. There is minimal dialogue in the film, because he did not want to ask questions about the personality of the characters; he only wanted to concentrate on their quest for survival.

But Mr. Dawson, played by Mark Rylance, is a fascinating character, just because of its place in history. This is not a soldier; he is a normal guy with a yacht who wants to do what I can to help in the evacuation of Dunkirk.

7 Batman begins (8.2) – Bruce Wayne

The original stories of super-heroes often are not reusable, since they have a tendency to go through the motions and their consequences are those that can simply pass to the action, but Batman begins is an exception to this rule. Throughout the film, Bruce Wayne follows the journey of a classic hero when he trains with the League of Shadows to become a crime-fighting masked.

RELATED: Batman: 5 things that the films of Christopher Nolan (and 5 is wrong)

Christian Bale has played Batman in four different characters: the façade of the playboy Bruce, the character of the wrath of Batman, a young man who wants revenge and an older man who wants to find a meaning to life.

6 Remember (8.4) – Leonard Shelby

Christopher Nolan has called I remember a “cousin strange”, a story by Jorge Luis Borges, ” Funes the Memorious “, which tells the story of a man who could not forget anything. On the contrary, the film of Nolan talks about Leonard Shelby, a man who remembers nothing.

When performing an elusive killer, he covers your skin from the information and creates a library of polaroids are annotated. This is a fascinating character, a history of the mysterious black.

5 The dark knight rises (8.4) – Bane

After the performance of Heath Ledger as the Joker in The Black Knight takes to win a posthumous Oscar, there was no way that the villain The dark knight rises it would be the height of the reference point very high as established by Higher.

But Tom Hardy does the job as well as anyone could expect in the completion of the unenviable task of tracking The Black KnightJoker with a flagellum articulated decided to take back the streets of Gotham. The social upheaval of Bane has been strongly inspired by the French Revolution, and it has this epic scale, even if the voice of Hardy is barely comprehensible under the mask.

4 The Prestige (8.5) – Alfred Borden

Probably the film most under estimated of Nolan, The prestige revolves around a rivalry between two mages, one an aristocrat (played by Hugh Jackman) and other workers (played by Christian Bale).

The magician of the working class embodied by Bale, Alfred Borden, is the more interesting character of the film, as he is the only one that seems mysterious that we follow with the greatest care with the utmost caution.

3 Interstellar (8,6) – Murphy Cooper

Matthew McConaughey is the star of Interstellaras a farmer who is considered as the last hope of humanity and sent through a wormhole to find us a new home, but the heart of the movie is his daughter Murph.

RELATED: 10 actors who nearly played in the films of Christopher Nolan

At the beginning, Murph is played by Mackenzie Foy as a child rebel, the sequence in which rebel is encouraged by his father. And then, after his father is gone and will not return when he said he would do, she has grown up to become a NASA scientist, played by Jessica Chastain.

2 Start (8.8) – Dom Cobb

The characters of Beginning to live in a world that we can’t even imagine. They are a set of classic movies, but don’t steal, banks or jewelry stores; they steal ideas in the minds of the people by infiltrating their dreams.

As it is so far, it is difficult to identify with some of the characters. But Dom Cobb, the protagonist played by Leonardo DiCaprio, it is easy to find, because he just wants to go home and spend time with their children.

1 The dark knight (9.0) – The Joker

Without a doubt, the best character of The Black Knight – and the best character in the filmography of Christopher Nolan – is the Joker. It is not only an agent of chaos, as he says; it is the personification of chaos. Represents the fear of the uncertainty and the terror of mankind, and of the sudden changes in the social order.

The performance of the winner of the oscar to Heath Ledger in the role is really scary because it is the one that occupies the front of the stage in each scene. Like any good villain, the Joker is the antithesis of Batman, and presents him with the perfect challenge.

NEXT: The black knight: 15 most beautiful quotes of the Joker from Heath Ledger



Following

Futurama: 10 big mistakes that Zapp has made that we can learn

