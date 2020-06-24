when the jewelry Mellerio combines their creations to hip-hop





For their three new engagement rings, Maglia, Giardino and Stresa, the jeweler of the kings and queens break their codes for the time of a choreography ultrasensuelle under the impulse of hip-hop. Related Post: Jada Pinkett Smith : Confessions about adultery and the "betrayals" of Will Smith

New tempo

If Mellerio dits Meller sign jewelry feelings for almost four centuries ago, marriages more symbolic (an ornament for the empress Eugenie, or a tiara of the crown (scandinavian) to more intimate, the oldest jeweler still in business that breaks all the codes of your history with this digital creation and wedding 2.0. While engagement rings are always very prominent in your shop are a great success, today it is a design that is less traditional that is required : only the volumes that come out of the endless lonely, left to

