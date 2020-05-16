When the NBA gives out a warning to Drake! – Actu Drake

Big clash between Drake and a day of NBA

Drake is a big fan of basketball. He went regularly to the matches of his favorite team: the Raptors. During the Raptors game vs Cleveland Cavaliers, Drake did not mince his words towards a player of the Cavaliers, Kendrick Perkins. At the end of the first part of the match, they were so heated that security had to intervene to separate them. Here is the version of the facts of the player: “At halftime, I was saying to my mate that we were going to win this match, when suddenly, Drake started to insult me. I replied.”

The NBA puts Drake in his place

Drake might be the artist most in vogue of the moment, he is not above the rules. In fact, the NBA just give a little lesson to the singer. For his comments and inappropriate behavior, Drake receives a warning. While it proved a massive hit with her album “Scorpion”, Drake will have to be low profile for the next games.