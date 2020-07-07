when the new minister of Justice was the actor in the film

The first government of Jean Castex, newly appointed prime minister, replacing Edouard Philippe, was announced this Monday, July 6, in the shock of the 19h. Among the surprises, found two well-known names of the media. Roselyne Bachelot, minister of Health, under Nicolas Sarkozy become a guest columnist, a tv and a member of the Big Heads, enter into the gold of the Republic to take the reins of the Ministry of Culture. For his part, Eric Dupond-Moretti made a big splash in politics by becoming the new minister of Justice. His appointment was made squeak a few teeth, especially on the side of the feminists with the that is repeatedly écharpé in the television programs. Loud-mouthed, charismatic, the lawyer became known in the media scene during the trial of Outreau. Since then, it has earned the nickname of Acquitator, in reference to the numerous acquittals that has obtained for his clients, and in a nod to Terminator and Arnold Schwarzenegger. But this is not the only link between the companion of the singer Isabelle Boulay with the film.

A actor Claude Lelouch

His first steps as an actor, Eric Dupond-Moretti makes in the film, Its violence, in 2013. In the same year, made his first appearance on the big screen to play their own role in the film The bastards, Claire Denis. His first fictional character in a movie is not really a function of the composition that, in 2017, which embodies a president

