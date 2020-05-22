when the promo of Trolls is not going as planned

A beautiful moment of solitude. Friday night, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick were in London on the occasion of the premiere of the film Trolls to which they lend their voice.
History to put on a show before the screening of the film, the two actors had a mission to turn on the “London Eye”, the big ferris wheel in london, with the colors of the rainbow as the poster of the feature film. A simple pressure on the button provided for this purpose for the stars, a maximum effect on the public who came numerous. At least, that is what was intended.
The button refuses to cooperate
Once the countdown finished, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick have had great support with all their forces, the London Eye has not deigned to light it up like it was supposed to. The interpreter Can’t stop the feelingin a desperate act, attempted cardiac massage. Without results. Finally, a technician came to retrieve the button visibly broken.
The wheel has even been turned on a little later, as was shown by Anna Kendrick by posting a photo of the result on his Instagram.
Can we expect that the French voices, namely, M. Pokora and Louane, replicate the same scene with the Eiffel Tower? If yes, we hope for them that the button of the iron Lady, is more effective than that of the London Eye.