When the rapper Niska is calculated by Cardi B and Nicki Minaj – Swigg

Recently certified platinum with his last album Mr Sal, Niska never ceases to make him talk. Lately, the rapper has published, in its story Snapchat, a mysterious message left in hear he was about to work with Ninho. If the two rappers have already united their voices on the two titles Mom doesn’t know it and Villainit would seem, therefore, that the two artists want to repeat the experience. “Ninho, just tell me a new one which gives thrill”, announced that Niska to his followers. In sum, Niska has beautiful projects. If there was initially Medicine with Booba featuring, we then had the right to Guiseppe and finally, most recently, the single From Monday to Monday. In the aftermath, with the release of his new album, Niska also announced that he was going to leave for a big tour of the Highest across France ended in Paris with a stop at the AccorHotel Arena on April 21, 2020.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B recalent Niska

Today, it is for any other thing that Niska is the buzz. In fact, in full promotion of his new album Mr Sal, the rapper has revealed an anecdote that’s amazing on two american stars world-famous, namely, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. In reference to its title Networks, journalists Pure Break asked him if he was doing “sighting of the chicks on the networks”. The rapper then said that he had tried to send a message to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, and that they had made a big wind with two “suv” in his messages left without response.

The two women will change may be a one-day notice in the face of the growing success of the French artist…