When the stars commit flights

In the most recent history of cinema, there are films flight of the castings spread between many of the characters played by superstars, among which we could highlight:

Dogs tanks (1992)

In his directorial debut, Quentin Tarantino has presented a film turning on a group of break-ins with what would become one of its characteristics: the large actors which are able to provide the intelligent performance and historical. The actors Tim Roth, Harvey Keitel, Steve Buscemi and Michael Madsen have embodied four of the six criminals who, in the film, have been hired to steal a warehouse of diamonds.

Movies heist: photo of Reservoir Dogs

Heat (1995)

18 years ago, Michael Mann signed 18 of the best films about bank robberies of all time. For this, it has had the participation of two actors from the renowned, Robert De Niro, who would become the criminal Neil McCauley and Al Pacino as detective Vincent Hanna, who tries to bring them to justice, in a plot that puts the action in one of the most iconic cities of the United States: Los Angeles. In addition, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore, Ashley Judd, and a very young Natalie Portman appeared in the film, providing moments stellar to this masterpiece of police drama.

Ocean’s Eleven. Match-Up (2001)

Steven Soderbergh has recovered “The Gang of Eleven”, which in 1960 had put on the screen some of the glamour of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr., among others. The spectacular style of the new distribution was at the height of the original, with the participation of George Clooney in the role of Danny Ocean, with Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia and Casey Affleck. The plan: rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously. The formula has triumphed and has led to a trilogy.

The Italian job (2003)

Remake of the 1969 film A “work in Italy”, featuring precisely Michael Caine. This thriller exciting and told the story of Charlie Croker and his band of thieves, who plan the perfect hit. With Mark Wahlberg at the helm, shared the poster, Edward Norton, Jason Statham, Donald Sutherland and the beautiful Charlize Theron in the role of an expert safe-deposit box.

Hidden Plan (2006)

Spike Lee has directed Denzel Washington, Clive Owen and Jodie Foster in the roles of detective, police, bank robber and broker-powerful in this thriller criminal in classical style on a flight of hostages in Manhattan. The veterans Willem Dafoe and Christopher Plummer have accompanied in the narration of the story.

The city. The city of thieves (2010)

Ben Affleck spoke to him in this police drama with a tinge of romance about a group of bank robbers in which the protagonist has the intention to leave the profession out of love after a last glance in the city of Boston, where more than 300 flights were held each year. Based on the novel by Chuck Hogan “Prince of thieves”, the film also features Rebecca Hall, Jeremy Renner, Blake Lively and Jon Hamm.

Now you see me … (2013)

Added to the formula stellar cast more police storyline is a key element, the skills of the thieves mixture to achieve a visually spectacular illusions, amazing and fast action. Michael Atlas, played by Jesse Eisenberg, an Oscar-nominated for his work on “The Social Network”, is a specialist of the conjuration and an illusionist full. Isla Fisher plays Henley, an escape in which the main trick is to get out of a tank of water infested with piranha 380 litres, while chaining the hands and feet. Woody Harrelson, two-time Oscar-nominated (for “The Larry Flynt ” Scandal” and “The Messenger”), the mentalist Merritt Osbourne, a former star of the low hours, that is dedicated to earning his living as he can on the circuit and street artists. And Dave Franco, the younger brother of his colleague, James Franco, who recently appeared in “Infiltrators in Class” and “Memories of a Teenage Zombie”, embodies Jack Wilder, the youngest member of the team.