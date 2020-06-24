When the stars of world cinema will take the Moscow metro

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pierre Richard, and Javier Bardem, all have been borrowed from the Moscow metro and have confirmed that it was one of the best in the world.

1. Arnold Schwarzenegger

The legendary hollywood actor, at the time that the governor of California, visited in October 2010 in Russia, at the personal invitation of the then president, Dmitry Medvedev, to participate in the forum of the world Alliance for innovation.

“Terminator” is down in the subway, accompanied by the ambassadors of the united States and Austria. The actor went to the station Okhotny Riad, and then made a change to Teatralnaïa, where he went to the station Novokouznetskaïa. Muscovites have been machine-gunned Schwarzenegger with their mobile phones throughout the journey, including the creation of a small stampede in the subway.

After his trip, Schwarzenegger wrote on his Twitter account : “Muscovites love apparently, your public transport “.

Later, Arnold Schwarzenegger has returned to Moscow several times, but was not repeated in the metro.

2. Javier Bardem

The Spanish actor Javier Bardem flew to Moscow in 2011 with Penelope Cruz in the framework of the first film Pirates of the Caribbean 4. However, the actor, unlike Schwarzenegger, has been found by chance in the metro – Bardem was late for a masterclass promised to the students in the theatre due to traffic jams, and has, therefore, decided to use the subway.

Javier Bardem has not ruled on their journey in public transport, and the actor has not caused much surprise among the Muscovites, – it may be that passers-by do not recognize.

3. Pierre Richard

The French actor Pierre Richard, who is especially popular in Russia, arrived in Moscow in February of 2016, when for the first solo performance in his own life, Peter Richard III. At the same time, I wanted to discover the stations of the Moscow metro. During a night tour of the subway closed, Pierre Richard has reviewed the stations Baoumanskaïa and Plochtchad Ploshchad. In addition, the actor The Goat he drove in the cab of the motorman of the first train of type a, which was the transport of passengers from 1935 to 1975.

“It is absolutely clear that the Muscovites have a lot of love for your metro, especially after seeing how everything is clean and very well done here, how it is maintained. This is not a subway station, it is a museum. In Moscow, you can not go to the museum, but to enjoy the beauty of the metro station “said Richard in an interview with the agency TASS (about the re-translated from the Russian).

4. Tom Hardy

For the first time, the hollywood actor had traveled to Russia in 2012. Hardy was invited to the filming of the documentary of Discovery Channel Taken to the extremededicated to the road, the more cold of the planet – the way of siberia Yakutsk-Oïmiakon. He has not only walked the entire route, but also swam in the icy waters of a river.

Six years later, in 2018, Tom Hardy was to return to Moscow to present his new film Poison. The actor posed for photographers in the new park Zariadié, admitted in a press conference that was in the 22% of siberia, and then descended into the metro station Plochtchad Ploshchad rub the nose of the statue of a guard dog of the border – according to legend, brings good luck.

5. Hideo Kojima

The designer of japanese games Hideo Kojima visited the exhibition Comic-con, 2019 in Moscow for the premiere of his work the Death of Stranding. The weekend of Hideo in Moscow was quite busy – he’s visited the Red square and the television centre of Ostankino, we ate borscht at the cafe Pushkin, and visited the museum of the cold war, Bunker 42.

In addition, the renowned game designer, at your request, visited the Moscow metro. Kojima has gone through several stations, which he photographed before producing a publication that is devoted to each one in your account of Instagram.

