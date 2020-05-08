When We First Met : in the friend zone with Alexandra Daddario

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer of “When We First Met”, romantic comedy with Alexandra Daddario and Adam DeVine.

Alexandra Daddario is one of those actresses, for which we have a lot of sympathy. So far, it is evident that since its revelation in True Detectiveit has not yet been very lucky in his choice of role. As well often reduced to secondary roles, in productions that are all the same – Burying the Ex, The Layover, Baked in Brooklyn – or too far back to really exist in the face of Dwayne Johnson (San Andreas, Baywatch).

And at the sight of this trailer When We First Metthis is not yet for this time we will be able to enjoy his talents on the big screen. On the one hand, because it is a new production from Netflix, and on the other hand, because it still remains stuck in this same type of role : kind of girl next door pretty and fun.

Adam DeVine, a good friend to Alexandra Daddario

For the “fans” of the actress, we could see some disappointment. For the other, When We First Met could prove to be convincing. Picking up a theme well-known : a young man relives over and over again his first evening with the love of his life, with the aim of out of the ” friend zone “.

Not really the order of the time loop, When We First Met more reminiscent of the first part of the excellent romantic comedy It was time. A priori, quite a few original, this production Netflix should still offer its lot of laugh thanks to the always crazy Adam DeVine, a veteran of roles from comedy to slapstick in a register, here, is more moderate.

When We First Met will be to discover on Netflix the 9 February next.