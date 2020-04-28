When Will Smith calls Mister V, a youtubeur grenoble, france, in a “fury room”

“The hilarious Mister V” : this is how Will Smith describes the youtubeur grenoble at the beginning of the video. Of passage in Paris for a promotional tour before the release of the film Bad Boys 3, Will Smith took the opportunity to invite Mister V in a “fury room”, that is to say a room in which the only goal is to break everything. Photocopier, glass table, anything goes ! This gives this “featuring” novel and surprising, between an international star and a stand-up comedian, actor and rapper grenoble, france.

A good blow of pub for Mister V, who had the honor to see this video published on the Youtube channel of Will Smith. “I believe that Will Smith can die in peace after this video. “, was posted on grenoble on his Twitter account.