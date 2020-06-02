when will the sequel to the blockbuster from Ridley Scott?

Gladiator 2 is in preparation. Twenty years after the release of the first film, Ridley Scott am finally working on the script of a sequel, in which one could find the actor Russell Crowe.

Gladiator has been a huge commercial success and critical, but at the time of its release, and probably up to today, nobody thought that the movie would have a sequel. The character of Maximus dies at the end of his last fight, and no track narrative secondary is left open. Yet Ridley Scoot already has a Gladiator 2 in the head.

Credit : Dreamworks Pictures – Universal Pictures

The producers of this second opus have recently confirmed the information the website HeyUGuys. “We’re working with Ridley, and it is something that we do toucherions not if we do not feel that we have a way to do that is legitimate, so we are working with a script writer, incredible, also, Peter Craig. “said producer Laurie MacDonald. Peter Craig is an author of crime novels american who has worked on the scenarios of Hunger Gamesand , more recently, on Top Gun: Maverick, which will be released in December 2020.

The producers of Gladiator 2 also revealed that this sequel would take place 25 to 30 years after the death of Maximus. Scott, however, would have found a way to bring back her hero in this second film. It is still unclear how, but the director ensures that he will remain dead. “I know how to get it back. I had this conversation with the studio – but he is dead “he said in an interview in 2017.

The son of Maximus, the hero of Gladiator 2 ?

Russell Crowe has today, 56 years old, but this does not seem to scare Ridley Scott, himself, at the age of 82. Maximus could not, however, without doubt not the central character of Gladiator 2. The film would follow rather Lucius, the son of the late gladiator and Lucilla. The character was a child in Gladiator. With this time jump of 25 years, and Lucius should therefore be at least thirty years in the future. The actress Connie Nielsen, who plays Lucilla in the original film, it could also be in the cast of this sequel. She has recently stated that it would indeed be very interested to join the project. In the meantime, we find it this summer at the shows Wonder Woman 1984 in the role of Gal Gadot.

Gladiator has reported more than $ 400 million in revenue in 2000. The blockbuster has won the Oscar for the best film and Russell Crowe as best actor.

Source : ComicBook