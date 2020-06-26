When Winona Ryder accuses Mel Gibson of anti-semitism

On the occasion of an interview with the Times on June 21, the actress has denounced the anti-semitism of which she was the victim in the course of his career, putting into question Mel Gibson. The actor has denied his charges in a press release.

Always in the casting of Stranger Things and now to the displays of the mini-series uchronique HBO The Plot Against Americaactress Winona Ryder has discussed in an interview for the Timesthis 21 June, the anti-semitism of which she was the victim in the course of his Hollywood career. She says in particular, have lost a role after a producer said that his image was “too jewish”.

The actress has also referred to the case of actor Mel Gibson, which she had already spoken to the magazine GQ(2010). “We were at a party crowded with one of my friends. Mel Gibson smoking a cigar, and we all spoke and he said to my friend, who is gay : ‘Oh wait, I’m going to get Aids ?’ And then the conversation turned on the Jews, and he said : ‘You are not a resquilleuse oven, isn’t it ?’”, says Winona Ryder, who says that this scene took place 25 years ago.

“It is wrong to 100 %”

In the Face of these accusations, the agent of Mel Gibson, an actor famous for his role in Mad Max, Braveheart or The Passion of the Christsaid this in a statement relayed by Variety. “It is wrong to 100 %. She has lied about it, there are more than ten years ago, when she had talked to the press, and it lies still today.” And the actress to replicate in another press release, this time quoted in The Guardian: “I believe in redemption and forgiveness, and I hope that Mr. Gibson has found a healthy way to fight his demons, but I don’t party.”

A past littered with controversy

This is not the first time that Mel Gibson is blamed for of about anti-semitic and homophobic. Already in 1991, as recalled by 20 minutes, Gibson had expressed homophobic statements during an interview in the daily El País. In 2006, the transcript of his minutes after his arrest for drunken driving indicated that he had said that “the Jews were responsible for all the wars in the world”.