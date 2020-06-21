Where are the producers that have marked the History ?

In a series of articles, we are back in the race of ten producers. There was no woman among them, how does that happen ?

George Martin, Gus Convention, Roy Thomas Baker, Nigel Godrich, John Fryer, James Guthrie, Ken Scott, Martin Hannett, Stephen Street. Here is the list of the producers that we mentioned in previous articles. Ten men. Why are there no women on this list ?

Of the production, there is still very little. Only six per cent of this trade is composed of women and it is very likely that this percentage was lower in previous decades. Statically, there are more chances that a “great” producer is a man. On the other hand, as for a great number of environments where men are over-represented, it is necessary to redouble our efforts to be recognized. Among the producers that we have mentioned, has been given a chance very soon to many of them. This has allowed them to learn at an early age and develop their skills. If there are few similar stories with women, it may be because you do not give them the same opportunities. Fortunately, there are still women producers and we are going to discuss some.

Kate Bush

Kate Bush it is primarily known as a musician. She started music at a very early age written over a hundred songs in his childhood. In 1978, he published Wuthering Heights and get lost in the world of pop. Twenty years ago, Kate Bush has had a clear vision and original of what I wanted to achieve with his music. It has not ceased to influence the world of music since then. It is an iconic artist of the british music contemporary, to such an extent that it has been named a commander of the order of the british Empire.

But Kate Bush is also a producer. It is only the production of all their albums from 1982. In addition to the composition and the interpretation, she quickly finished taking the control of your sound. Therefore, it has not ceased to expand and shape their universe that continues to inspire many artists. His career had a strong impact on the history of the british music contemporary. However, in our series of articles, we have taken the decision not to talk about the artists produce their own recordings (with the exception of a part of the production of Brian Eno).

Julie McLarnon

Julie McLarnonit began as many other producers. Born of musician parents, she is very early interested by the sounds. At the age of fourteen she created an effects pedal and recorded on cassette four-track. Sixteen years ago, she took a course on recording techniques and eighteen years of age he entered Strawberry Studios, where are The Smiths, Martin Hannett and Joy Division. In the decade of 2000, which established its own studio : the Analog Catalog. This means that in analog tapes of twenty-four tracks.

Imogen Heap

Imogen Heap it is a passion of his. She has produced their last two albums, with particular attention to the way in which model it is. His last album was based by example in moments of everyday life recorded by fans. Focuses on the techniques of spatialisation of sound of the creation of a large universe to explore. The work with the sound and the change is something that he wants very much to heart, as it does even in concert, with a device as awesome as it was invented with your computer.

Lauren Christy

Lauren Christy is the entry into the industry as a musician. EMI offered him a contract and from their early demos told him I had not something “fresh and a little bit of magic” in your recordings. She was very was very involved in the production of their songs, so much so that tired, she decided to leave the front of the stage to go into production. She has trained with Graham Edwards and Scott Spock, the trio The Matrix. Together they mount a production team, and the first artist with whom they are working, Christina Aguilera to her song This Year. The trio has been nominated seven times for Grammy awards and has sold over 35 million albums. The Matrix has an eclectic career since it produced the first album of Avril Lavigne, as well as songs for Britney Spears, Shakira or Korn.

Artists

Finally, it is important to go to the musicians mentioned in our article of the series. Only two of the groups had a woman as a member of Cocteau Twins and the Cranberries. However, women in the british music abound : Bonnie Tyler, Annie Lennox, the Spice Girls, Amy Winehouse, The Nolans, etc, They all have an important place in the history of music.

Why not talk then ? It is a bias, social, sectoral, and personal. The music industry is headed and formed by men. In The United States, only 15% of the labels are headed by women. We can extend this statistic in the uk, since last year, between all of the labels of Universal, Sony and Warner, only two were headed by a woman : Rebecca Allen on Decca and Jo Charrington at the Capitol. Lauren Christy recalled that, in its beginnings, the state of mind was : “can You find a contract, you are going to work with a man in the production that will make your sound quality amazing.

Most of the groups and sounds that are presented are for the men. Therefore, this has an impact on our tastes, and mine, to speak in the first person. If you get away from the actual music, the face of a number of musicians that I consider to be the main players in the history of music, there are very few women. My impression is that it is the same for most people, and journalists. The history has put women on one side, and it is necessary to do research more or less important of the research to meet women. For example, very few people know The Liverbirds, one of the first groups of the rock ‘ n ‘ roll female. To learn more about the low representation of women musicians, you can read our editorial on the subject.