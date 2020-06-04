“Where are you? “Dwayne Johnson is taking on Donald Trump in a video of support for Black Lives Matter

“Where are you?” Dwayne Johnson took on Donald Trump, without, however, naming it, in a video of support for Black Lives Matter posted on his Twitter account. The star, followed by over 14 million people on the social network, denounces the lack of “leadership” of the president of the united states since the death of George Floyd.
“Where are you? Where is our president?”, queries nicknamed “The Rock”. “Where is our leader in this period where our country is on its knees, begging, hurt, angry, frustrated, with his arms open, just waiting to be heard?”
“Where are you?”, repeat the actor, wielding the anaphora, throughout his video, which lasts eight minutes. “Where is our leader for the compassionate who will take care of our country is on its knees, which is going to give her my hand and say to him: ‘arise, come with me, I take care of everything. I hear you, I hear you. And you have my word that I will do everything in my power, until the day of my death, until my last breath, to create the necessary changes, in order to standardize equality, because the life of the Black account.’ Where are you from?”
Many celebrities, such as John Boyega and Spike Lee, have also denounced the police violence and the management of the crisis by Donald Trump. Many demonstrations have been organized in recent days in the United States to protest after the death of George Floyd by the police.