where is he with his ex Selena Gomez ?

It’s been several years that Justin Bieber has ended his relationship with Selena Gomez. The two stars aren’t speaking since.

It’s been over a year that Justin Bieber is married to Hailey Baldwin and everything goes well between them. So far, Selena Gomez has lived very badly his break-up with the singer and we know, finally, more.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are out together for many years. Then, the two stars are separated to end up getting back together for several months. The singer wanted that Bieber is committed in his relationship but he was not ready. As wellhe broke up with her to get in a relationship with Hailey Baldwin. Also, a few months after, the fashion model and her lover were married in secret.

Selena Gomez has lived very badly this break and it was an emotional shock. For several months, the last one was in therapy to overcome his depression. However, today, the star is going much better and she has had many projects in mind. Also, she has released two new titles : Look at her Now, and Lose you To Love me, who speak about his break with Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber does not want to get back with Selena !

In his two new songs, Selena Gomez talks about what she has been able to feel when Justin Bieber broke up with her to get in a relationship with Hailey Baldwin. The starlet has managed to land the words on his pain, and the singer was expected that she so songs about their break-up. However, this does not prevent him to remain on good terms with it even if they do not speak almost. “We do not speak to you often, but we remain cordial. If she needs something, I’m there for her. “ reported the media GossipCop.

For all that, since their separation, the fans of Selena Gomez are angry at Justin Bieber. Then, Hailey Badwin often receives hate messages on her relationship with her husband. Bieber has had to intervene to calm down the tensions and make things clear. According to him, it will be not in a relationship with the singer because he is in love with Hailey. “I really liked it and I love Selena and she will always have a place in my heart. But, I am completely in love of my wife and she is the best thing that happened to me. “ reported by the same media. Thus, it is not a question for him to get back in a relationship with Selena.

