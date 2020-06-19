Where is our film of live action Thundercats?

Thundercats it is one of the most popular properties from the 80’s. Just to the side Masters of the Universe, ghost hunters, GI Joeand Transformersthe “cats to this day play a role in the lives of many men and women, young and less young. Unlike all other properties, Thundercats is the only one not having obtained the film live. Some of them even have already been restarted. As a child of the 80s I think, that once walked during a trip with his family to Washington D. C., responding to what he said ” out snarf “, I demand to know why we don’t have a live action movie of the Thundercats.

Thundercats HO!

As a collector of toys, we have supported up to Thundercats. Many ranges of toys that have emerged over the years, and Super7 is gearing up to offer the range ultimate cat of our dreams. Thundercats ROAR! it is transmitted in Cartoon Network, no matter what you think. The only thing missing is an announcement that we have been waiting for since 1985. At this stage, Warner Bros should stop to repeat the original series on DVD every six months and try to get out of this thing.

There have been many rumors over the years, most recently, a stranger who Ryan Reynolds the film 6 of the Metro-which premiered on Netflix last year was a movie secret of the Thundercats. Here is where we have arrived, that we think that movies that do not have clearly nothing to do with the property which is in secret the movie to make us die of envy. Those who fear that this is only a version full of action CATS evil, is an epic tale, in the right hands, could be carried out for several movies. Go to the Warner Bros – awareness is greater than it has been for years, has a line of toys about to explode, and more opportunities in field of animation. Don’t waste it. This is the time. Give us Thundercats.

