where is the excess ?

Recognize that, in recent years, the franchise of pirates of the Caribbean has experienced some difficulties. Five films are being released in the cinema between 2003 and 2017, offered the role to Johnny Depp, in the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. But, with the takeover of Disney, we understood very quickly that things were going to change. In a first step, it is the project of a new trilogy is announced, and then the ambition to entrust the leading role to a woman. If things have accelerated in the past few days, the clarity is not necessarily in the appointment.

Pirates of the Caribbean : the franchise, two stories ?

In fact, fans might finally have the right to two different films. The first would be the sixth panel of the main story. The story has been given to Ted Elliott (screenwriter of the first four) and Craig Mazin (Chernobyl). This is Karen Gillan (seen in Marvel and in Jumanji) that is approached to become the new main character of what is presented as a reboot.

Yes, but that is all. At the same time, another movie would be practically confirmed. Here as worn by an actress in a leading role : Margot Robbie. The scenario would be to him, entrusted to Christina Hodson. The two women have worked together in the Birds of Prey. Officially, this film is presented as a stand-alone.

But with a star as Margot Robbie in the lead role, it is difficult to understand the strategy of Disney. Especially when we know that his film is not a spin-off, but a project truly independent, with a new story and new characters. If you imagine very good of different styles that you can bring to the world of pirates of the Caribbean, it is not impossible that the two films end up in competition. Note that the name of Robert Downey Jr., also returns insistently to the side of the franchise… but in which film ?