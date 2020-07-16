where is the sequel ?

While TF1 was ended the saga of “Jurassic Park” on Tuesday, many eyes will turn towards the following of the saga.

“Jurassic World : Dominion“this is the title of the next installment of the saga dates from prehistoric times. Remember, you (attention spoiler), in “Jurassic World : Fallen Kingdom“the previous panel, the dinosaurs were released on the continent, and now they can live as they please. This is the starting premise of this third installment of the “Jurassic World“launched in 2015 with a movie that has been a real success at the global box office.

The result is expected for the month of June of 2021, even if the filming has been delayed because of the pandemic of Covid-19. The shots are still continuing, and the release date has not been postponed (for the moment).

If we know that Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire) will always be in the center of the story, other characters will make their return as Omar Sy, but also, and especially, the main characters of the first trilogy : Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm, seen peeking in the front panel), Sam Neil (Alan Grant) and Laura Dern (Ellie Satler). Agree with the comments of Sam Neil, who are not mere extras, but it will have a big role.

Even if you mark the culmination of this trilogy, it could be that this is not the last movie with the dinosaurs. Case to follow.