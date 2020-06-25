This article will be a summary of the different ways to get the new Yeezy QNTM “Barium” which comes out this Thursday, June 25.

Teasé for several months, the Yeezy QNTM” Barium “produced by Kanye West and adidas finally going to see the light of day. Designed for flats sport shoes, this sneaker carries a unique silhouette with a reinforced heel. For this new Yeezy, Kanye has opted for a color is “Barium” in order to know the gray.

The pair is divided in three parts, either of distinctive character. Have each one a different color, this is the heel, the upper part of the collar or of the amount. Note that the collar is dressed in black. In the outsole, the Yeezy QNTM “Barium” is composed of a durable translucent, providing light shades pair. Pairs for men are the price of 250€, children€ 180, and the babies to 160 euros.

There is No doubt that this new sneaker marks the beginning of a new chapter for Kanye West and adidas.

Take a look below where to buy Yeezy QNTM “Barium” :

For this result, the sales will be in the majority by means of raffles at the web site, or on Instagram.

Adidas

Few

END

Footshop

Overkill

Galeries Lafayette

Fenom

The Door To The Side

