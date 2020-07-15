where to see free outdoor concerts this summer ?

The festivals of importance as a Flam to the classical music, the Black Bass festival of the rock at the end of August to Braud-et-Saint-Louis and still Lives wild in the month of June in Bourg-sur-Gironde were cancelled due to the sars coronavirus. However, the music does not stop being played in the open air this summer on the High of the Gironde, and you can still dance on the grass in a small committee. The small non-exhaustive review of the dates of the concerts that will take place this summer.

In Blaye

Citadelta : all Sundays of the month of August, 18-hour, free outdoor concert in the citadel : the 9 Rag Mama Rag, the 16, The Very Big Small Orchestra, the 23 Cocktail of Banana, 30 Around the banjo.

Bus of the plaice, outdoor cafe for golf courses, marinas in Blaye : July 17, rock concert Mojow from 20: 15 to 23: 45, free.

Popular ball : Friday, 2 August from 19 hours will take place on the bal costume of the city of Blaye in the world of music. The issue is the bal creole. The animation will be ensured by Jean-Noël Caron and a guest star, Ines, finalist of The Voice Kids 2018 and the first Soprano part and the Stars of the 80’s. Free and open to all.

In the citadel. The hotel-restaurant of the citadel in the place d’armes, offers musical entertainment in the open air : July 17 : Hippy is not dead, July 24 : Acoustic 4, July 31 : The top Trio, 6 August : Duo Eden, 14 August : Acoustic 4. The restaurant of the Latin Tropidella offers musical entertainment : on the 18th of July, music of venezuela with the demonstration of folk dance, the 19 concert of bossa nova, the 25, song and dance of peru with Zahira Zio, and then a kind of salsa with Luis Puertha, the 26, courses of salsa and cumbia with Emerson and Johanna. The schedule of August check in the page of Facebook.

In Plassac

Cafe Bel Ami allée du Peyrat Plassac : KGB and the chickens from the Sunday, the Saturday, July 18, from 20 hours to 23 hours, Azuryre Wednesday, August 12, 19 hours, free of charge.

In Saint-Savin

The nebulae. Concerts and exhibitions with Nebulaeon the 18th of July from 17 hours, 391 Chemin Gilbert David, with artists musicians : Angela and reysset (visual artist), Titouan (hip-hop, jazz, world), la Pampa (electronic)), Toboë (synthesizer and jazz). Grafted on pre-sale in Helloasso. Calibre limited. Of pay.