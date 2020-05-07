where to watch SVOD on Apple and at what price ?







[APPLE TV+] The service is available for eur 4.99 per month, with no commitment, after a 7-day free trial. In the program : a lot of exclusive content.

[Mise à jour le 7 mai 2020 à 18h00] This is the 1st of November as the platform SVOD Apple has been launched in more than 100 countries, including France. Small novelty, the service is not confined to the universe iOS. Sony offers, for example, the application within its connected televisions. The service is also compatible with the services of Fire TV from Amazon. Only the most recent versions, however, are involved, including the Fire Stick 4K, the Fire TV second generation and the new Fire TV Edition Basic.

After Netflix, Prime Video, or Hulu, it is the turn of Apple to launch in the arena of streaming video. The firm at the apple has unveiled during his keynote at the march 25, 2019 the contours of its service SVOD premium : Apple TV+. The development of the platform has been overseen by two former Sony Pictures, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht. In the program : original content provided by Hollywood heavyweights including Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, JJ Abrams or Jason Momoa. The famous presenter of american Oprah Winfrey will also be two documentaries for the account Apple TV More.

In the United States, nearly 204,9 million consumers will consult a service OTT (that is to say, without going through a telecom operator) in 2019, according to data from eMarketer. The market is huge for Apple, but the competition just as fierce, between the offer of the leader Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The strategy adopted by Apple, however, is interesting. Apple TV+ will be offered directly within the application of the Apple TV on the devices iOS and smart TV including Samsung and Sony. This app will gather content from studios such as HBO, Starz or Showtime and those platforms of streaming. The ambition is simple : to make Apple TV a gateway to Apple TV+. Remains unknown : the price. Apple has not yet communicated, while Netflix has imposed a low tariff.

The all-new platform for video on a subscription basis (SVOD) Apple, AppleTV+ (or Apple TV),is launched on November 1, 2019 in more than 100 countries (including France). Apple already offers a dedicated page on its website to allow users to “be the first to watch Apple TV+”.

The entire content of Apple TV+ will be available since the application Apple TV. This last will be accessible on all devices IOS (iPhone and iPad), the Apple TV, but also the devices Mac. Small new feature : Apple TV More cantonnera not only to the Apple ecosystem. Many of the manufacturers of smart TV like Samsung, Sony and LG will be partners of the platform. Same as set-top boxes with Roku, and the key HDMI Fire TV from Amazon.

In remote battle against Netflix, Apple knows that it is on the side of the price that it can make the difference. The firm at the apple has decided, without too much of a surprise to Apple TV+ one of the cheapest services on the market. The service is available for eur 4.99 per month, with no commitment, after a 7-day free trial. The Sharing feature family allows, in addition, the viewing of 6 people at the same time. It should be noted that Apple, definitely very aggressive from a marketing perspective, has decided to offer a one-year subscription for any purchase of a device home (iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac or Apple TV).

That is there within Apple TV+ ? A lot of personalities from the world of Hollywood ! In the lot, celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carrell, Steven Spielberg, JJ Abrams or even Brie Larson, Bill Murray, Damien Chazelle, Reese Witherspoon, and Sofia Coppola… Here are the main contents announced at the keynote.

“Fantastic stories” : Steven Spielberg has opened up submissions of new content to Apple Tv + by announcing that he would propose an anthology of short films fantastic that he came out in the 80’s.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell will play in this series on the behind the scenes of a talk show early in the morning. Two seasons of 10 episodes have already been ordered.

Jason Momoa will play the main character of this series post-apocalyptic world in which men are blind and guided by a leader (played by Jason Momoa).

Kumail Nanjiani will present a show where he narrates the course of various immigrants who live in the United States. The comedian is american-pakistani has given the example of an indian child who has managed for ten years the motel from his parents after their expulsion.

the famous host us, has announced that it is working on two documentaries for the Apple TV +. The first will deal with the harassment in the workplace, while the second will deal with mental health.

Tim Cook is “surrounded” by all the stars partner Apple TV+. © Screen Capture Apple

