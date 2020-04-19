Where to watch the special live with Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and other

This Saturday, April 18, several celebrities are going to conquer digital platforms and television channels for a good cause. In collaboration with Lady Gaga, the movement Global Citizen launched A world: at home togethera special program that brings together several artists and opinion leaders.

From 13 hours (central time in Mexico), the population can connect from social networks to a continuous transmission in which soloists and groups to interpret and perform some of their greatest success. These musical numbers are interspersed with messages focused on the health crisis current, information published by celebrities and health experts.

The main segment One World: Together at Home will last two hours and will feature Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon as drivers. From 19: 00 pm (central time Mexico) this Saturday, singers such as Andrea Bocelli, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Maluma and Paul McCartney meet.

Other celebrities such as Lupita’nyong’o, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, Priyanka Chopra and Amy Poehler will also appear to host the evening and will speak in order to require global unity in these times of pandemic.

According to Variety, those who peak at two hours, can be found in the world from various Web sites, including Instagram, Twitter, and the streaming server Premium Video. For Mexico, pay-tv channels such as TNT, MTV, and NatGeo will also spread this peak moment of the event.

Before this special, promoted by Lady Gaga, Global Citizen has forged an alliance with the world health Organization (WHO) to raise funds. This has been done through the series of concerts #TogetherAtHomeinitiative with which an amount of $ 35 MDD has already been reached. This money will be invested in the fight against COVID-19.

Enter here to check out the official program of A world: at home together.