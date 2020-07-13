where you saw the players before play in the series ? — Only on the TV

This month, our series of honor is none other than the The Umbrella Academy that goes back to the 31 of July on Netflix for its second season. If you look at the series, has already had to tell you that some of the faces that were unknown… For the occasion, we offer a brief retrospective of the career of the actors prior to your arrival at the show !

Ellen Page (Vania / Number Seven)

Ellen Page is probably the actress most popular of the cast The Umbrella Academy. The young woman has distinguished herself on the big screen in Hard Candy in 2005, before becoming famous thanks to the saga X-Men in which she plays Kitty Pride, aka Shadowcat for the connoisseur. Subsequently, it was unanimous from the public and the critics Juno who holds the title role of a teenage mother, and then in Bliss in the year 2009. The following year, she gave him the answer to Leonardo DiCaprio in Start of Christopher Nolan. Although it has not stopped rotating for the film, she agrees to join the cast of both series in 2019 with The Chronicles of San Francisco and The Umbrella Academy.

Robert Sheehan (Klaus / Number Four)

The sériephiles surely have recognized Robert Sheehan Nathan Young Misfits ! Although he started his career in 2003, this is actually the show that launched her career in 2009. It is divided between the cinema and the television. He has participated in the series Me and Mrs. Jones, Love/Hate and The fortress. On the big screen, we have been able to see in The Last of the Templars next to Nicolas Cage, in The Mortal Instruments : City of Darknessan adaptation of the book of the same name by Cassandra Clare well before Shadowhuntersand , more recently, in Mortal Engines.

Tom Hopper (Luther / Number One)

It seems that Tom has a preference forthe heroic – fantasy ! In fact, it is well-known to the general public in the interpretation of Perceval in the series Merlin 2008. In 2014, he became Billy Bones in Black Sails and that even appears in several episodes of Game of Thrones in 2017 ! Side of the film, as we have seen in Northern: The Last Of The Vikings and in Terminator : Dark Fate.

If your face is not familiar, perhaps the name is more : Mary J. Blige is a star of Gni-based american who has known the peak of his career in the 2000s with the album No More Drama and its only lighthouse, Family Affair. She became a successful businesswoman, since she is a singer, songwriter, producer and actress. She has also been nominated twice for an academy award for the film Mudbound ! She has also appeared on many television programmes across the Atlantic and will soon be the poster of the series Power Book II: Ghost in one of the main roles.

Cameron meets 17 acting credits to his name, but you may have already seen in one of the three series in which is shown : Seamstresses, Mindhunter or Manhunt. In addition, he has played in Millennium : what doesn’t kill me makes me strongerthe sequel of the trilogy of worship with Claire Foy.

Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves)

Although we see little in the series, Colm had a very long career behind him : 159 credits as an actor !! On the television front, you’ve probably already noticed in one of the shows the following : 24 heures chrono, The Borgias, House of cards or The truth about the case of Harry Quebert. On the big screen, has played in Chicago, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Chronicles of Riddick, Paycheck or Thor.

David Castañeda (Diego / Number Two)

Less popular than most of his colleagues, David has played in a couple of successful series : Switching, Jane The Virgin, Blindpsot. In the film, we have been able to see in Hitman, Climb or The Blood of the Poster.

Aidan Gallagher (Number Five)

Despite having only 16 years, was in 2013, in an episode of The Modern Family as Aidan began his career as an actor. The following year, he got one of the title roles Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn for the youth network from Nickelodeon, where he played Nicky in the 84 episodes. It should be noted that it is also a singer and songwriter, and that’s all !

Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison / Number Three)

We can say that Emmy was a virtual unknown when she was hired in The Umbrella Of The Academy... She had made a shot 5 times in the past, and two copies of the votes ! Among their actions, Jane The Virgin and A Million Little Thingsand his voice in off, American Dad and Robot Chicken.

Justin H. Min (Ben / Number Six)

As Emmy, Justin has not much turned. He has made appearances in Pretending or Experts : Cyberand last year starred in 7 episodes Dating after college.