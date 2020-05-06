Which members of the family Kardashian have made stays in rehab ?

Scott Disick, the ex-boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian is recently out of rehab. It is not the only member of the family to have been admitted to rehab.

The family Kardashian is again facing a bad pass. In fact, a close member of their family has begun a new cure, as the has unveiled Enews. It is Scott Disick, the former of Kourtney Kardashian. The latter, which sank following the death of his parents in 2013 and 2014, followed the advice of the mother of his children : she wanted at any price that he heals from his demons.

“Kourtney has been a great help”, has informed a source to Enews, “These past few weeks, it didn’t really, and Kourtney doesn’t want to let him see the children if he does not follow a treatment”. In the past, Scott Disick has been flirting with the alcohol before treatment in 2017 to address his addiction, one of the main reasons for his separation with the sister of Kim Kardashian.

Rob and Khloe Kardashian concerned

The new companion of Sofia Richie is not the first to make a turn in rehab. In effect, Rob Kardashian has been admitted several times for a cure to cure his addictions to alcohol and drugs, in 2014 and in 2015. The ex-boyfriend of Committee Chyna was uncomfortable in his skin, especially because of her weight gain.

In 2015, Khloe Kardahsian has been found to have narrowly avoided a stint in rehab. It was in 2003, after the death of her father Robert Kardashian. The latter died of esophageal cancer on September 30, 2003, at the age of 59 years : a difficult test to overcome for the young woman, as she recounts in her book Strong looks better naked. It has drowned his sorrow in alcohol. “I was 19 years old, and say that I have not managed it well, his death is an understatement”she wrote. During this difficult period, her sister Kourtney has been a great help.“I didn’t go to rehab because she has helped me regain control of my life.”

