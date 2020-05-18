White Lines (Netflix) : which star of the series was played in The Guardians of the galaxy and Captain America ? – News Series

If the face of Laura Haddock, the performer of the heroine of “White Lines” on Netflix, tells you something, it is normal since the actress british, in particular embodied the mother of Star-Lord in “Guardians of the galaxy” and its sequel.

Netflix

After The Casa de Papel, writer and producer Álex Pina, and Netflix are again associated to White Lines, a new original series, available from 15 may on the streaming platform. This polar sunny tinged with humour and soap takes us to Ibiza where Zoe, an English in search of the truth, goes in order to discover what happened to his brother Alex, a DJ is untraceable twenty years ago and whose body has just been found in the Spanish desert. And if the face of Laura Haddock, the performer of the heroine, tells you something, it is normal since the actress british 34-year-old is particularly illustrated in a successful franchise of the Marvel universe… in the role of the mother of Chris Pratt !

Indeed, it is Laura Haddock, who lends her traits to Meredith Quill, mother of Peter Quill/Star-Lord, in the two parts of the saga, The Guardians of the galaxy. A character little present on the screen, but that has its importance within the narrative, and which appears notably in the opening scene of the second movie in 2017 alongside Kurt Russell. Before a possible return in The Guardians of the galaxy 3, the output of which is expected in 2022 or 2023 ? To note that Laura Haddock has just participated in three feature films Marvel, as she also held a small role (that of a groupie of Steve Rogers) in Captain America : First Avenger in 2011.

Marvel

Since, that which has been revealed in the series How Not to Live Your Life and Da Vinci’s Demons has won in 2017 the leading female role in the last Transformers date Transformers : The Last Knight, in the face of Mark Wahlberg, and recently made out in the series thriller british The Capture, in the vein of Bodyguard and Homeland, which is available in France on StarzPlay. The arrival of the White Lines, which benefits from the success of Netflix around the world and the label “by the creator of The Casa de Papel”, she will detonate the career of Laura Haddock ? Response in the coming months.

The trailer for White Lines :