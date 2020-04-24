“White Lines” : the trailer of the new series from the creator of “Casa de Papel”

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for “White Lines”, a new baby the creator of “Casa de Papel”.

Investigation on the background of the holiday frenzied sprinkled with kilos of drugs, this thriller is the first series in the English language from Alex Pina.

The pitch :

“The body of a legendary DJ Manchester is discovered 20 years after his mysterious disappearance in Ibiza. His sister, who wants to know what he is really gone, is back on the island to conduct the investigation.”

She is played by Laura Haddock. The actress seen in “the Guardians of the Galaxy” gave the answer to Daniel Mays (“Good Omens”).

The series consists of ten episodes. It will be available online on may 15 on Netflix.