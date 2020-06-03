who are his ex ?

Emma Watson is officially single ! She shares the life of Leo Alexander Robinton for several months.

The british actress Emma Watson is no longer a heart to take. Last December, the young actress who made a name in the saga Harry Potter had been sighted several times with a young man..

In fact, the paparazzi has released a number of photos of the actress, strolls in the streets of London, on the 20th of December last. Emma Watson appears in the arms of a young man with long curly hair. They walked about in the neighbourhood of Covent Garden and ended up near the restaurant, The Ivy.

But nothing was yet official. It is now done. Emma Watson is in a relationship with the businessman, Leo Alexander Robinton as is revealed in the tabloid Daily Mail UK. Leo Alexander Robinton is a Californian 30-year-old, the same age as the actress. The young man with golden buckles worked in a company specializing in cannabis legal before leaving his post in June 2019.

Next to family, Leo Alexander Robinton also has a twin brother named Archer, but also another brother, Charlie, 35 years old, and a sister, Daisy, aged 33 years. After the Daily Mail, it would have already even already met the parents of Emma Watson, Jacqueline and Chris.

With that the actress has been in a couple ?

Emma Watson has tried as it may to be discreet about his romantic relationships, but his fame has made things complicated. Also the actress has had several love stories. Among them, the one with the actor of the series Glee, Chord Overstreet.She also shared her life with Matthew Janney, rugby player british. Or even with an american entrepreneur over the age of ten years her senior, William “Mack” Knight.

