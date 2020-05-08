who are the 10 players the best paid in the world?

Dwayne Johnson has recovered its title actor the best paid in the world. With 89.4 million received in twelve months, “The Rock” was ranked first in the annual ranking, unveiled on Wednesday by the magazine Forbes.

“The star is the most popular of the moment”

Former american football player, became a star in the wrestling and actor, was already on the highest step of the podium in 2016, before being moved to the second place in the last two years. In 2019, there is again the actor the best paid in the world with a fortune amassed between June 1, 2018 and on June 1, 2019.

The actor of 47 years, specialist of action films, including the head of poster of the film Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle (2017), of which a sequel is expected, and star of the Fast and Furious, the last of which Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, was released this month.

“It has simply become the star of the most popular of the moment,” said Paul Dergarabedian, an analyst for Comscore. “And it is still working, he is indefatigable”.

The super-hero at the rendezvous

Advanced to the second place with 76.4 million, Chris Hemsworth, one of the many players in this top 10 to camp a super-hero from the Marvel universe featured in the last Avengers: Endgamethe film with the most lucrative of all time.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, is followed by Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and his $ 66 million pocketed. Chris Evans, aka Captain America, is eighth (43.5 million), while Paul Rudd (Ant-man) sits with its $ 41 million in the last seat of the top 10.

Has the sixth place of the podium figure Bradley Cooper, who lends her voice to the character of Rocket in the last Avengers. But the majority of its $ 57 million comes from the profits of her film A Star is Born, where the actor-producer sharing the bill with pop star Lady Gaga.