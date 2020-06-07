The film parade and the actors are more coarse. Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio … What actors are the rudest?

The big words at the cinema always add a touch a bit more “punchy” in the film. But who are the actors in the coarsest? Jonah Hill? Leonardo DiCaprio? MCE TV will show you the famous list!

These days, the vulgarity in the movies is for sale! Provided that it is placed with tact. Several films categorized as being vulgar came out on top!

It is, therefore, the case of Alpha Dog directed by Nick Cassavetes. The film talks of drugs, alcohol, and violence.

Same thing for Uncut Gems of the brothers Safdie with the amazing Adam Sandler. But also to Fuck, Steve Anderson, and The Wolf of Wall Street signed Martin Scorsese.

And just in speaking about the latter! Be aware that this film is at the top of the films most vulgar. But that’s not all!

It also groups together all the players in the most coarse! Well, yes! This is what the site Buzz Bingo has, therefore, declared after a review of the vulgarity in over 3,500 films.

The site in question has also made the top 10 actors who say the worst words in their movies. Then according to you! Which occupies the first place?

Jonah Hill: The actor, the more coarse?

Kapow! It is unsurprisingly, Jonah Hill, the actor The Wolf of Wall Street. And it is not the only one to be at the top of the leaderboard!

Therefore, it is joined by the talented Leonardo DiCaprio, who also plays in The Wolf of Wall Street. It must be said that this classification is, therefore, very logical, when you know that this film won the third place of the vulgarity!

Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio have had roles exception. They had to put in the skin of traders very condescending and arrogant.

In their film, it is estimated then that about 1000 words, 376 insults were uttered by Jonah Hill.

But 361 by Leonardo DiCaprio! Either more than a third of their words spoken throughout the film.