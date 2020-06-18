Who are the favorite artists of the French in the year 2020 ?

They are an integral part of our daily lives, you know their songs, and even, at times, of his private life. If you like or dislike, impossible to miss his talent and his success. A pledge of recognition that allow today to be included in the classification of Favorite artists of the French. This is the superb Jean-Jacques Goldman in the 1st position, the mythical group of indo-china (2), the planetarium, the star of Celine Dion (9), Mylène Farmer (26), Daft Punk (14), Matthieu Chedid (35) or Francis Cabrel (3), these renowned artists will accompany you for several decades. And seems unwilling to let go. To their sides, small new attempt, also, to get a place on this prestigious list. It should be noted also the presence of Angela (16), Slimane (18), mary Vianney (28), Julien Doré (35), Clara Luciani (55) or Louane (57).

Committed since 19 years ago, to the sides of the music industry, Crédit Mutuel has been designated by the French as THE bank of music. This latest brings together music lovers from around its music community RIFFX high of 135 000 members. During the last three years, RIFFX through the polling institute Yougov sets the barometer of the favorite artists of the French. In 2020, the survey, carried out from 1 to 2 June, focuses on a group of 1006 adults representative of the French population. Here are the 100 favorite artists of the French.