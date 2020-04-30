who are the women in his life ?

At 38 years old, Chris Evans has melted the heart of many fans in his famous costume Captain America. However, the actor is still single. You made the point about the women in his life.

The one who, first, has been the beating heart of the star is Jessica Biel. The lovebirds have spun the perfect love for five years, from 2001 to 2006. They met on the set of Cellular. Since then, the star of Seven at home form a couple ultra glamour with Justin Timberlake.

Chris Evans then fell in love with the actress Minka Kelly (Titans). Their romance has had a few twists and turns. As a couple in 2007, they separated for the first time before getting back together in 2012 to finally break away in October 2013.

In 2016, the handsome american falls under the spell of Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation), met on the shooting of the film Mary. He broke with the actress in February 2017, after nine months of relationship. If their history did not last, the pretty brunette still keeps a good memory of it. “Chris is really someone who is very caring, to such a point that at times, I watched it, and I broke her heart. It is very vulnerable, and very direct. It is like the primary colors. He has emotions, beautiful, big, strong, and it is very safe to them“, she told the magazine New York.

Chris Evans, who’s always looking for the rare pearl, is waiting for the solace of her dog, Dodger !