who are the women in his life ?

In the series Netflix You, it is the book the psychopath: no one knows too much if you want to wake up the instincts or not. It must be said that Joe Goldberg is still damn sexy. Penn Badgley has also been tempting the Dan Humphrey of Gossip Girl, the darling of the it-girl series, Serena Van Woodsen performed by Blake Lively. Out trays Penn and Blake also lived a love story that ends after three years of living together in 2010. In 2012 she married her prince charming Ryan Reynolds. After a nice story with the daughter of the singer Lenny Kravitz, Zoë Kravitz – 2011 to 2013 – the actor finally finds the girl of his dreams. In 2014, he made the acquaintance of the singer Domino Kirke, the sister of actress Jemima Kirke (view of in the series Girls) and Lola Kirke (view in Gone Girl). The story starts on tiptoe, Domino Kirke single mom of a little Cassius is hesitant. “I felt good with my son, it was like a small, very close team. Penn and I went, but it was not very serious like it is today obviously. At the time it did not seem that the marriage was done for us” .

Happy husband and soon to be dad

And yet… In 2017, the couple married in New York first of all discretion to the town hall prior to arranging a great celebration for friends and intimate. His wife said to him tenderly on Instagram, ” are You not going to get married twice once. I love Penn Badgley. “

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Here

VIDEO Top Chef 2020 : Adrien has a recipe “simple”, people laugh at

PHOTO Death of Christopher : the poignant tribute to the singer Marie-Amelie Seigner

Live Top Chef : Jean-Philippe is eliminated for the second time in the adventure !

Emilie (Koh-Lanta) : her wedding postponed because of the confinement she reveals her greatest fear

Marcel Campion tackle, the Paris city hall in the uncovering of masks, ” Made in China “

“data-reactid=”23″>VIDEO Top Chef 2020 : Adrien has a recipe “simple”, people laugh at

PHOTO Death of Christopher : the poignant tribute to the singer Marie-Amelie Seigner

Live Top Chef : Jean-Philippe is eliminated for the second time in the adventure !

Emilie (Koh-Lanta) : her wedding postponed because of the confinement she reveals her greatest fear

Marcel Campion tackle, the Paris city hall in the uncovering of masks, ” Made in China “