Who are these superheroes and what are the roles for Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek?

Extract of the original series of comics “The Eternals” — © J. Kirby & Marvel 2019



“The Eternals” will be released by the end of 2020, but we already know its prestigious distribution.

Little known in France, this comics was created by the famous (and late) Jack Kirby pose but the foundations for phase 4 of MCU (Universe Film Marvel).

With its cast of three stars, Marvel hopes to break the attendance record history of” Avengers : Endgame “.

The announcement from Marvel Studios, at the last Comic Con in San Diego (which was held from 18 to 22 July 2019), has the effect of a bomb : the superstars

Angelina Jolie,

Salma Hayek and

Richard Madden (the

Robb Stark of Games of Thrones) join the cast of The Eternalsone of the next mega-productions of the branch “superhéroïque” of the Walt Disney Company.

Cool, non ? Then like the comics which would inspire the film is very little known in France, it makes you a little rundown and a focus on distribution. Follow the guide !

He must already know that the concept of “Eternal” – as have sometimes been renamed “The Eternals” in their rare French publications – was based on an irony : in the early 1970s, the american artist Jack Kirby (co-creator of the Fantastic 4of Thor, of X-Menof Hulk etc) is bored in

Marvelhis employer, for which he thought to have produced its maximum. It endorses, therefore, the direct competition, that is to say, the brother and enemy DC Comics, for which the author, fascinated by ancient mythology, invents a new universe – the “fourth world” – populated by demi-Gods. Among them, the New Gods and

Darkseid, which has since become one of the most terrifying supervilains of the DC Universe…

The ” cardboard recycling “

All rolls, until Kirby starts to get bored as firm in DC (also)… Five years after his departure, so that returns in the hands of Marvel, who encourages him to “take back” these New Gods which is substantially at DC. It is thus that are born to The Eternals, this civilization created by ” The Heavenly “, of the cosmic beings to the divine powers, there are more than a million years. For the little story, please be aware that you may have already heard of a “Heavenly” : – Ego, the father of StarLord ” Guardians of the Galaxy “. And that you know at least a Lord in the person of Thanos, appeared in the cycle of the MCU dedicated to the Stones of Infinity.

Stars out the wazoo

Last precision, of importance to explain the casting : the Celestial have created the Eternal to protect the Earth and its inhabitants as ” Deviant “, of the Eternal become evil. The hero, around which will revolve the film are, therefore, of the gentiles, starting with their leader, Ikaris – yes yes, it is inspired by the myth of Icarus – that will interpret Richard Madden. Angelina Jolie, she, will play Thena – contraction of Athena, Greek goddess of wisdom and war ! While Salma Hayek dons the costume of Ajak, a divinity Maya who is a male character in the comic book original. To be absolutely complete, we should add that Lauren Ridloff (Connie in The Walking Deadfull, a distribution is substantial, as evidenced by the official image below.

Note that the film made by the chinese Chloé ZhaoThe songs that my brothers, have learned, The Rider, etc), will be released on November 4, 2020 in France… And, once is not custom, just two days after the United States !