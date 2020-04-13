WHO demanded that Belarus stop the soccer

The World Health Organization has demanded that the League of Belarus football to stop immediately in order not to expose to the people that she is the COVID-19.

WHO sent a message to the League that is playing their fourth date, immediately stop and the country itself, “stop immediately, all the mass demonstrations and sports”.

Vladimir Karanik, minister of health of Belarus responded immediately: “The decision to stop (the football and other activities) I do not compete”.

The Eastern European country has more than two thousand infected and 23 people killed by the coronavirus.

“Better to die standing rather than live kneeling”, argued the president of the european nation, Alexander Lukashenko, who supports the decision of keeping active those leagues, because in addition to the soccer is also live league ice hockey.

“I see what is happening in Russia, where some people are making a lot of money in betting because before did not know our teams,” said the representative.

In addition to Belarus, there are still leagues in Nicaragua and Taiwan.

GC