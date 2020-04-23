Who is Alexandra Daddario, aka Jade ?

If you have started to watch this series created by Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives), the sparkle of her blue eyes could not escape you. She plays Jade, the mistress of the couple formed by Taylor (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Eli (Reid Scott). A ménage à trois in which the apparent harmony falters when jealousy gets in the way, especially in tonight’s episode. Behind her angelic side, Jade may not be the innocent woman that you think… trust Marc Cherry for this !

New York-based pure juice, Alexandra Daddario had the idea of becoming an actress very young, at 11 years old. Quickly spotted in the series All My Childrenit collects appearances in the series major : The Soprano, Damages and True Detective. Finally, a small index for the following Why Women Kill, Alexandra cultivates a double addiction. On the one hand, horror films, like the cult Texas Chainsaw 3Dand, on the other, the real big disaster movies such as San Andreas. To follow, to the extent that a season 2 is planned…

Why Women Kill is to follow every Thursday at 21h05 on M6

Frederick Rapilly