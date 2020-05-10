Who is Alexandra Daddario, the new recruit very sexy baywatch ?

It’s official, Alexandra Daddario joined the cast of baywatch. If you do not forgive very well, we will explain where does this actress in the physical very beneficial.

Oh no, it was not a joke, a movie Baywatch is indeed in preparation, with Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, in one of the main roles. The actor with the big arm, announced yesterday on his account Instagram, the team of the film came to enlarge them : “It’s official : I beg you to welcome the talented and sublime Alexandra Daddario the cast of baywatch in the role of Summer. “ The ex-star of the catch has sung the praises of the young woman, with whom he played in his latest film, apocalyptic, San Andreas. “It is a unique woman, and I am well placed to know “, he wrote.

Pretty brunette with clear eyes and generous forms, Alexandra Daddario made her hole in Hollywood since few years. Coming into full light in 2010 with the movies Percy Jackson (she plays Annabeth, the daughter of the goddess Athena), and heroine of the remake in 3D The texas chainsaw Massacre in 2013, the young woman has also marked the spirits in the first season True Detective. She played Lisa, the mistress of the cop Martin Hart (Woody Harrelson). Viewers will remember, no doubt, of its scene ultra hot and naked…

Alexandra Daddario has joined officially the casting ofBaywatch : “I spent the morning in me to train for the race in slow motion “she amused on Twitter. The rest of the cast of this feature film very (in)expected is still pretty mysterious. Only Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson have been confirmed. The latter has insured on Instagram that he was “big announcements to come “ in a casting. “Wait until you see who we picked for the role of CJ Parker (the character formerly played by Pamela Anderson, editor’s note) “he enthused. Have they found it more sexy than the original ? We will all find out very soon.