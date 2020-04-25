Who is Bebe Rexha, a duet with Louis Tomlinson on “Back to you”? – Actu Bebe Rexha

“Back to You”, a single at the top

Louis Tomlinson stands out with solo titles, a mixture of pop and electro minimalist. For “Back to You”, he teamed up with DJ Digital Farm Animals, and the singer Bebe Rexha. The beautiful, the voluptuous sensation, in the clip and is distinguished by his powerful voice and haunting, which combines perfectly with the timbre soft and pop from the british singer. The title refers to a story of turbulent love, where two lovers are torn apart, could not pass one another.

Who is Bebe Rexha ?

The artist of Albanian origin, was born in Brooklyn, New York. She becomes the singer of the group Black Cards and stand out by participating in the writing of the title “The Monster” with Eminem and Rihanna. Her fame was amplified when she worked in featuring the singles “Hey Mama”(2015) by David Guetta or “In the Name of Love”(2016) by Martin Garrix. After his collaboration in 2017 with Louis Tomlinson, the belle has found the following year, the French DJ David Guetta for his title “Say my Name”. The singer has released his first album “Expectations” in June 2018, with the hit “I’m a Mess”.