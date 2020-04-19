who is behind the shooting Star of April 2020 ? It decodes the clues…

It is currently the third greatest Master of midi of Jean-Luc Reichmann. Since his arrival in 12 Coups de midiin November last year, and a few weeks after the fantastic journey of Paul, Eric goes from victory to victory, showing very few weaknesses. “He is curious about everything“likes to emphasize the presenter by referring to the Breton of the 46-year-old. While it is close to 150 entries and the second in the ranking, Eric is currently trying to pick up his sixth shooting Star with, always, a genuine commitment with regard to the decryption of the clues, cleverly scattered by the production.

What are the indices of the shooting Star of April 2020 ?

To this day, we see on the shooting Star, always covered with a few boxes, an all american road in the background, a mouse, a tray of fries, a hand that appears to hold a smartphone, a ballerina, a pink rug as well as a controller for video games. According to several sources, it is the blogger EnjoyPhoenix (Mary Lopez, his real name) that may refer to all these indices. Try, therefore, to associate them : the ballerina could discuss his participation in Dancing with the Starsin 2015 ; the chips could mean that his passion for gastronomy (she has developed a YouTube channel on this topic) ; the road would be to connect to his first novel titled Book of roadsreleased in November 2016 ; the controller would call back in an amorous relationship with the YouTubeur WaRTeK, specializing in video games (a couple who now belongs to the past). Finally, the mouse (or rat !) could be connected to the site ready-to-wear Rad, while the pink carpet would evoke Pink Carpet, a YouTube channel developed by M6.

Who does NOT hide behind the shooting Star of April 2020 ?

In a few weeks, Eric has had the opportunity to mention many names. Not hiding, therefore, not behind the grid of the game of TF1 : Tommy Lee Jones, Johnny Depp, Johnny Hallyday, Benoît Poelvoorde, François Damiens, Lio, Bruno Salomone, Alain Chabat, Jean-Paul Rouve, Olivier Baroux, Gérard Darmon, Samuel L. Jackson, JoeyStarr, Alexandre Astier, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Kad Merad, Katy Perry, Bruce Willis, Diane Kruger, Eric Judor, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Natalie Portman…