Who is Colin Jost, Scarlett Johansson’s new husband?

The famous actress Scarlett Johansson married Colin Jost last month in an intimate ceremony, according to information released through the Instagram account Meals on Wheels America, which confirmed that the couple was recently married. However, many are wondering who is the lucky man who married one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood.

Colin Kelly Jost was born in Staten Island, New York on June 29, 1982, and is currently 38 years old. He was raised in the Grymes Hill neighborhood and has a brother named Casey Jost. His father was Daniel A. Jost, a professor at the Staten Island Overcome Technical School, while his mother, Kerry J. Kelly, worked for the New York City Fire Department as a medical officer.

Colin Jost was educated under Catholic doctrine. He studied at Regis High School in Manhattan, where he served as editor of his school’s newspaper. He was also president of the college humorous publication at Harvard University.

He currently works as a comedian, actor, and screenwriter. Among his most outstanding works is the one he made for the comedy program Saturday Night Live since 2005, where he collaborated as a screenwriter, in addition to being a co-host of the Weekend Update program since 2014.

He met Scarlett Johansson on the television set of the Saturday Night show in 2017, beginning to date almost immediately after meeting and they got engaged sometime later, in May 2019, two years into a romantic relationship.

It should be noted that the beautiful interpreter of Black Widow has had two previous marriages, the first with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and the second with journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. However, for her third husband, Colin Jost, it’s your first marriage.

Colin Jost besides being a screenwriter, comedian, and actor, is also a writer. His literary works have been published in magazines such as The New Yorker, Radar, The Huffington Post, The New York Times, and Staten Island. Also, his latest published book is A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir.