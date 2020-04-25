Who is Conner Ives, the young stylist English hired by Rihanna ?

At the age of 23, Conner Ives has already all of a large. A brand to its name, a creation worn by Adwoa Aboah at the Met Gala and a role of the designer within the mark Fenty. A journey even more amazing when one realizes that this young englishman always follows a training mode, at the university of Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, London. In may 2017, when he is in the first year of the study, the young englishman has seen his career take off. He was chosen to dress the british model, Adwoa Aboah, at the famous the Met Gala, the fashion event the most important day of the year. “After the Met Gala, I said to myself that I was going to have four years of leave,” remembers Conner in a long interview with the “Vogue” English. But the student was not at the end of its surprises. Because, a few weeks later, a certain Rihanna is spotted in the streets of New York wearing the t-shit ” Scarface “, one of the pieces flagship of the collection of Conner Ives created from rest of production. Lovers of the trends of the years 2000, the young English created his own universe half-way between avant-garde and vintage. To design her clothes, the designer adopts the upcycling. This usually green, which is to create from materials, clothing, or objects, second-hand, winning over the new generation of stylists. A visionary approach that tends to redo the new with the old.

Of the school to Fenty

Then he went to the airport, a fan of the singer warns the interpreter of “Russian Roulette” was just the follow on Instagram. “My legs were literally like spaghetti “, is he recalls. Very quickly, the connection between the artist and the creator is done. In 2018, the young man meets Jahleel Weaver, the right arm and stylist to Rihanna, for an appointment to be top secret. Over coffee, they talked about the new project of the Barbadian : the launch of Fenty, her own fashion house in collaboration with the group LVMH. For its fashion brand, the singer has chosen to work with young talent. Conner Ives, for her, was a no-brainer. For several months, this young student will juggle between his classes and his work for the house Fenty. In the evening, in his room, the designer contributes to the DNA of one of the luxury homes the most significant of these in recent years. A huge amount of work rewarded by success. For the rest of his career, Conner Ives wants to concentrate on his own brand. In the final year of study, her graduation had to be postponed because of the sars coronavirus. One thing is for sure, with a RESUME like hers, this young prodigal has nothing to fear.