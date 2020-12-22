WHO IS DALTON GOMEZ: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ARIANA GRANDE’S BETROTHED

Ariana Grande has announced the official engagement with Dalton Gomez through a series of photos posted on Instagram, in which she shows the ring with which she asked her hand.

Here’s everything you need to know about the singer’s betrothed!

Who is Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TprCJID3Z1 — Ariana Grande Update 🌸 (@ArianatorFallen) December 20, 2020

Dalton Gomez was born and raised in San Bernardino, Southern California. He is not a famous person and his age is not known for sure: he is said to be the same age as Ariana Grande, therefore 27 years old.

He has worked for five years as a real estate agent in the luxury real estate company called Aaron Kirkman Group and, according to People, would handle high profile clients.

He was going to help the singer’s lawyer sell a house and they might have met as well. Ari herself bought a new mansion in the Los Angeles hills. Dalton is said to have managed to lower the price a lot, making her close a great deal.

He is friends with Miley Cyrus

Dalton Gomez via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/wm5j3WUOKV — Miley Cyrus Germany🇩🇪 (@MCyrusDE) July 9, 2017

Dalton Gomez appears in an old Miley Cyrus Stories, thus suggesting that they are friends. Miley and Ariana are also friends and collaborated on the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack.

In general, according to E! News, Dalton and Ariana hang out ” the same crowd “ because Dalton was once a dancer and therefore ” have a lot of mutual friends .”

The love between Ariana and Dalton was born in January 2020

The spark struck earlier this year, but they would try to keep it private as much as possible.

In February, the artist was seen kissing a mysterious guy in a Los Angeles bar. Only later did it turn out to be the real estate agent.

They spent together #IoRestoACasa

The self-isolation spent at Ariana Grande’s house would have brought them together very quickly.

” They’re getting to know each other quickly, with quarantine. They’re spending time tête-à-tête at home. Ariana is known to love being at home, it’s not a problem for her. They order food and stay there together, ” a source said. last March.