Who is Darren Barnet, our new crush made in Netflix ?

Funny and inclusive, the new teen series from Netflix “Never Have I Ever” is our guilty pleasure during the quarantine. She tells the story of the trials and tribulations of a young indo-american – nerd on the edges – who starts the challenge of moving to the side of the clan of the cool kids. We took the opportunity to get acquainted with Darren Barnet, the “love interest” of our heroine, and, incidentally, our new crush of the small screen.

If you have binge-watché “Jane the Virgin”, “Insatiable” or yet “To all the boys I loved before” this new series way rom com should please you ! Freshly landed on Netflix on the 27th of April lastit is created and inspired by the childhood of executive producer Mindy Kaling. In “Never Have I Ever” (My first time in VF), american actor Darren Barnet embodies Paxton Hall-Yoshidathe handsome athlete and popular high school who cracked the young Devi (as embodied by the great Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a teenage indian-american, determined to give up for good its status as a looseuse and to lose his virginity in the arms of her crush. But cache really behind this character while chocolate bar ?

What was it like working on this new project ?

It was a dream. I have auditioned for several roles over the last few seasons drivers and at the moment where I said to myself that “my life was going to change” I walked to the door and I was back to square one. Somehow, all of this has led me to where I am now. A series, of which I am proud and a cast that I absolutely fell in love. I think we have created something relevant, in which one can identify and super entertaining. You may find yourself laughing, crying, or to feel an emotion between the two. It is all an actor can ask for.

That is what attracted you in the script ?

The trials and tribulations of teenagers who go through years of high school are a story that has been explored exhaustively. I was attracted by the scenario because it tells it in a way that I had still never really seen before. I found this original approach. It was also funny that sincere and real. The series is based on topics of race, religion, sexuality, and this without ever being judgemental or lagging behind. I think that you can lose an audience in the making, but Mindy (Kaling, the writer and producer of the series, editor’s NOTE) and the rest of the team knew exactly what they were doing.

How did you started to play ?

I’ve always been what my family would call a “character”. As soon as I could talk, I’m amused to do imitations, accents or random noise with which I drove my family crazy all day (laughter). When I announced to my parents that I wanted to be an actor, they were not too happy. Of course, the life of an actor can be a constant battle and my parents have understood early enough in life. So I concentrated on school and a career “realistic” while my dreams took a step back. I got a full scholarship to the university. There, I got the main roles in a few plays and made films of students and I am again fallen in love with the profession. From there, I went back to Los Angeles on a whim and I decided to launch myself. I really feel that I would have been able to do all what I thought, but play had too great a place in my heart. I could not give it up.

What are the actors you look up to most ?

Of course, the classics : James Dean, Brando, and Paul Newman. This is not to be cliché, but I would like to address the roles that Johnny Depp, Leo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt will interpret. If someone could call Scorsese, Fincher or Nolan for me, this would be very much appreciated ! I think a spin-off of the Wild or Fight Club ? Yes, I dream big.

Do you share any similarities with your character Paxton ?

Paxton is really a book that you judge by its cover. You do not realize the layers that it has until you dig a little deeper. And this is something that I understand very well since a lot of people have already told me : “Before I met you, I thought you were an idiot“. I always answer by “...Thank you, I think.“

Your crush celebrity when you were a teen ?

Posh Spice has had my heart for some time. It lent a bit of Halle Berry. Rachel McAdams was stolen. Natalie Portman was again stolen. Jessica Alba is then entered in and kept it forever. The end.

Your best grip for hitting ?

“Ayyyyeee how youuuuu doin?!“I’m kidding, of course. “Hello“is usually my go-to.

How you attend to you during the containment (outside of a binge-watcher “Never Have I ever” as us) ?

I’m trying to stay creative. Write lyrics, screenplays, completed a pilot where I work. Chat with friends and be more present by phone that I’ve ever been in my life. Cook. And finally, do sports in a constant way in order to be ready to remove my shirt at any time. The pressure is on.

Intrigued ? The first season of 10 episodes is available now on Netflix.

READ ALSO

We look at what’s on Netflix this month ?

What are the alternatives to Netflix in Belgium ?

Unorthodox : the new series moving on-a world unknown