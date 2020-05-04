Who is Dave McCary, the tall, bearded one with Emma Stone ?

Very secretive about his love life since his split with Andrew Garfield in 2015, Emma Stone has long kept her relationship with director Dave McCary. A love story formalized before the all-Hollywood on Sunday, January 27, at the SAG Awards, by a carresse on the thigh and a near-obvious.

Basketball game and ice skates

When Emma Stone crosses Dave McCary for the first time in December 2016, she can not miss it. It is big, very big. 2.01 metres, according to the american website Compare Celeb. The meeting took place on the occasion of the Saturday Night Live, for which he is the author and director for nearly three years. Emma Stone is then invited to play in the sketch “Wells for Boys“, directed by Dave McCary himself.

In the months that follow, the duo was sighted several times on the avenues in new york city, but it was not until October 2017 – almost a year after they met – for the idyll is confirmed by the american magazine People. Their appearances are scarce. Up here, on an outing to the skating rink, World On Wheels, Los Angeles, california – December 12, 2018, and a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors at Clippers Los Angeles – January 18, last. Until the supreme formalization of the Golden Globes, so.

Youtube for “SNL”

The life of Dave McCary before the SNL and Emma Stone, we know little of things, if it is not that he was born in July 1985 and grew up in San Diego, tells Vanity Fair. After high school, he joined a film school – which he left two years later, and then enrolled at the University of Southern California with his childhood friend. A friend among the three with whom he founded, in 2007, Good Neighbor, an online platform of comedy sketches. In the space of a few months, the videos account for several million views on Youtube. The originality of the quartet is hailed by critics, including by Steven Spielberg and humortiste Louis CK, the site notes american cultural Vulture.

In parallel, Dave McCary perfected his writing and wrote several sketches for the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in Los Angeles. Then comes the consecration. At the age of 27, he was hired as the video producer and writer at Saturday Night Live. In 2017, it presents his first film, a drama entitled Brigsby Bearat the Sundance film Festival. Projection to which a certain Emma Stone would have attended, ” reports a source to Entertainment Tonight.