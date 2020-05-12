Who is Gal Gadot, the new Wonder Woman in Hollywood?

Her role of Wonder Woman in “Batman V Superman” may well open the doors of fame. Virtually unknown to the general public, Gal Gadot will perform again the heroine in a film which is entirely devoted to. Decryption express a singular journey.

His name recurs with insistence in the american newspapers. Gal Gadot, the new Wonder Woman is poised to become the new face of Hollywood. If his filmography is not yet very dense, his career deserves the detour. Passed the ranks of the army to the podium Miss, this young israeli woman of 30 years old is currently shooting the next comics directed by Patty Jenkins, dedicated to the origins of the super heroine Wonder Woman that she is (already) in Batman V Superman.

Icon comics

Ravaged by the american press, it would seem that the long-awaited confrontation between Batman and Superman has succumbed to his com’ gargantuan : the disappointment is so much greater that the wait has been interminable. But this failure is evidence that seems to emerge a survivor, Gal Gadot as super-powered Wonder Woman.

Icon comics, a member of the justice league, Wonder Woman knew many representations on the small screen but never again at the cinema. A far cry from the costume so kitsch to the colors of the flag, Gal Gadot wears in Batman V Superman a uniform darker, like straight out of limbo, an epic mythological. A role pleasing to the actress, happy to embody on the screen a heroine just as powerful as her male counterparts.

But if fans of the franchise Fast and Furious the will surely be unmasked under his costume, Gal Gadot remained for the most part an unknown. His screen appearances can be counted on the fingertips. Between the war veteran and the bimbo ultra sexy, Gal Gadot could yet become the new darling of Hollywood.

Of James Bond Girl failed to “Fast and Furious”

The film, Gal Gadot is a little arrival by chance. After his experiences as a miss and soldier, the actress began to study law before being spotted, thanks to his career of modeling, by a casting director in London. In 2007, encouraged by her agent, she auditioned for Quantum of Solace, but the role he is thrilled by the Ukrainian Olga Kurylenko. This is only a few months later, the same casting director offered him his first screen role alongside the very muscular Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious : “It all started for me.” Mastering the “cars” as a person, she is a spy of israel three times in the franchise spoiler.

Car and brawls to warrior overkill

“This started when I got back to Los Angeles”. Asked by Total Film magazinethe actress is back on the long process that has led to the role of the super heroine. “On told me that there was a hearing very important for the Warner Bros, but nobody knew what it was. After a month or two, they called me and told me that they wanted me to audition for the movie (…)”. Some time after, the film’s director Zack Snyder, who will not cease to praise the qualities of the actress, is called : “Have you heard of Wonder Woman?’“. After several tests, the actress that was not really “as a fan of comics” but who knew the character : “I was too young to see the series with Lynda Carter, but I knew that was the character of Wonder Woman (…) It’s like knowing Superman”, won the role (and brings the passage to his competitor, past Olga Kurylenko also smooth). Interviewed by FilmInk, Zack Snyder, the film’s director, has stated that they have “auditioned a lot of actresses” for the role, while justifying his choice : “But the thing with Lag is its strength, its beauty, it is a nice person and fierce at the same time. It is a combination between fierceness and kindness, and this is what we were looking for (…) She was really good with Ben (Affleck) on the screen. “

After this first burst noticed, it is back to Wonder Woman that will have Gal Gadot on June 2, 2017 on our screens. In the meantime, the actress will be the poster for the thriller Criminal alongside Kevin Cosner and Gary Oldman. What remains to be seen if the new hit girl of Hollywood will diversify its appearances in film, or will continue to be the icon subscribed to american blockbusters. To follow.