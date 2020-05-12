Who is Gal Gadot, the Wonder Woman movie Batman vs Superman ?

This Tuesday at the premiere of “Batman vs Superman” in London – will be maintained in spite of the attacks of Brussels – everyone only had eyes for Gal Gadot in a red dress. In the film, the actress who embodies Wonder Woman also attracts the attention.

Between 1975 and 1979, Wonder Woman had a right to his tv series with actress Lynda Carter. And since nothing more.

In 2016, the super-heroine arrives for the first time on the big screen in the film “Batman vs Superman : dawn of justice” at the cinema today. Gal Gadot has been chosen for this role and would almost shadow Ben Affleck (Batman) and Henry Cavill (Superman).

30 years ago, the Israeli already has a small film career. Gal Gadot embodies the character of Gisele Harabo in the panes 4, 5 and 6 of the saga “Fast and Furious” before being cut from the 7th film.

But before playing Wonder Woman on the big screen, Gal Gadot was a model. The brunette was voted Miss Israel in 2004 before trying his luck at the Miss Universe contest the same year.

Installed in Hollywood with her husband Yaron Varsano, the young mother should rethread quickly her costume of Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot has signed a contract for three movies with Warner Bros, “Batman vs. Superman” at the cinema this Wednesday, “Wonder Woman” and “Justice League, part 1” expected in 2017.

VIDEO Batman vs Superman : Dawn of Justice – trailer Officielle 4 (VF) – Ben Affleck

