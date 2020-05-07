Who is Hailee Steinfeld, the heroine of the Bumblebee, a spin-off of Transformers ?

Hailee Steinfeld takes the main role of the spin-off of Transformers around of Bumblebee. Back out on the course wide range of this actress who has already all of a large.



1. Hailee Steinfeld

The revelation of True Grit

After having had a few roles in minor television films or episodes of tv series Back to You (2007) or Sons of Tucson (2010) -, it is 14 years old that Hailee Steinfeld won the opportunity to work with the brothers Joel and Ethan Coen in True Grit (2010), western where she plays a young girl kneaded in search of the murderer of his father. There she shared the poster with Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon and Josh Brolin, and then became recognized by the general public. It is for this role that she received many nominations including academy award and BAFTA as “Best Actress” without, however, win the prize.

In 2013, the young actress is found at the poster of several films. The Strategy Ender, futuristic blockbuster where it interacts with Ben Kingsley, Harrison Ford and young Asa Butterfield in the lead role of Ender, or the modern adaptation of the William Shakespeare play, Romeo & Juliet, where she lends her talent to the cult figure of Juliet. She returns to the western four years after True Grit to shoot in the new feature film from Tommy Lee Jones, he realizes, moreover, called The Homesman.

Hailee pushes the song

The prodigy Hailee Steinfeld has more than one string to his bow, and it proves in 2014 by joining the cast of New York Melody, new musical’s performance of John Carney. She plays the daughter of the megalomaniac Mark Ruffalo, producer of music who will discover the talented Keira Knightley. The girl proves that she is also gifted at the guitar. But it is necessary to wait for its passage in Pitch Perfect 2 to hear his pretty voice : because, yes, Hailee Steinfeld is also a singer, and has even released an EP…

In parallel to his musical career, the young woman continued to turn to the cinema. In 2018, it is at the top of the poster in two big productions : Pitch Perfect 3 and the spin-off of Transformers on Bumblebee. The actress of 22 years embodies Charlie, the main role of this film centered on the Autobot yellow and black. This is Travis Knight, producer of Kubo and the magical armour, which puts in scene the film, in which the action takes place in 1987. The actress also provides the voice this year. It will lend its stamp to Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Gwen in the movie Spider-Man New Generation. It will soon be Emily Dickinson in a series on the life of the famous american poet of the 19th century.