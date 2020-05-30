Who is Hassan Jameel, the companion of Rihanna ?

According to the magazine Publicthe famous singer Rihanna, age 31, would have bought an apartment in Paris on July 15. She lives with her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, 29 years old.

Until then, the two lovers lived in different places and joined from time to time in Paris, according to the revelations from a source close to the singer site Hollywood Life.



A couple discreet

The d man’case saudi and the singer barbadian spin the perfect love since almost two years. For all that, they remain very discrete about their relationship. Little information and pictures filter through the press. Then they said it a time apart, the couple appeared more united than ever, until to make the leap to cohabitation.

So who is Hassan Jameelthe man who has fallen in love with the singer the richest man in the world ?



A business man





Hassan Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel is a saudi arabian businessman. A graduate of Sophia university, in Japan, it is only after studies in business at the London business school, he joined the family company Abdul Latif Jameel.

Founded by his grandfather, the Sheikh Abdul Latif Jameelthe company spans a variety of business such as automotive, finance, energy, media… She, in particular, has the distribution rights of the Toyota group for the whole of the Middle East since 1955.



His father took over the company after the death of her grandfather and called Hassan vice-president. With an estimated fortune of 1.5 billion dollars, the family Jameel is one of the richest families of Saudi Arabia, ranging up to hold the league of national football, the Jameel League. In 2016, they hauled in at the twelfth place in the ranking Forbes of the richest families in the Middle East.



A philanthropist





Hassan Jameel also chairs an association of non-profit named” Community Jameel “. Created in 2003, it brings together all of the charitable works of the family Jameel and works to combat poverty in the Middle East and beyond, through a series of initiative such as the education of refugees or the creation of jobs.



Engaged in a number of areas with the High Commissioner of the United Nations for refugees, the businessman has also made road safety his horse of battle, by funding awareness-raising campaigns.



Previously in a relationship with Naomi Campbell





On the side of his love life, it is very discreet. Married in 2012, with the critic and art curator Tunisian Lina Lazaarit ends by divorce in 2017.

It is also a relationship with the model american Naomi Campbell. According to the tabloid English The SunHassan would be at the origin of a quarrel between Rihanna and top model.