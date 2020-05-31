who is her companion Bryan Randall ?







[Updatedmay312020at20h55[Misàjourle31mai2020 à20h55]It has been five years since Sandra Bullock lives a love that is discreet with Bryan Randall. Actress oscar winner in 2010 was met with the photographer and former model in 2015. A native of Portland, he made the cover of several magazine americans, such as Vogue, and a fashion show for Hugo Boss or St. Lawrence before turning into photography. However, the couple proved to be particularly discreet, avoiding the paparazzi, and showing very little in public, rarely on the red carpet.

Before meeting Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock has had other relationships of importance. The actress seen in The Proposal, and Gravity has had a brief relationship with Ryan Gosling in 2002, before getting married in 2005 to Jesse G. James, presenter of the entertainment show american Monster Garage. Five years after telling him yes, Sandra Bullock discovers that her husband has been unfaithful, and divorce in the same year. After this break, the actress adopted two children, a little boy in 2010 and a little girl in 2015.

Sandra Annette Bullock was born July 26, 1964 in Arlington Virginia. After appearances in small productions and on television (“Working Girl”), she arrives in Los Angeles and got a role in “Demolition Man” (1993) and continued with “Speed” (1994), which makes access to the status of a star. In the 1990s, we see in “Stalking on the Internet” (1995) and “Les Ensorceleuses” (1998). She became very popular thanks to “Miss congeniality” (2000) and “Love without notice” (2002). After the success of “The Proposal” (2009), she won an Oscar in 2010 for her role in “The Blind Side” (released only on DVD in France).

In 2013, Sandra Bullock is experiencing a rebound in his career, because it is the poster of the comedy film The Flingueuses. But she does especially feel being almost alone on the screen in the hugely successful Gravity. His performance earned him a Oscar nomination for best actress. After having participated in the dubbing of the movie The Minions, it is up to the poster of the comedy-drama the best wins, it also produces. This film is nevertheless a failure. After a pause, the actress returns to the cast of the blockbuster Ocean’s Eight, a spin-off of the saga Oceans, where she plays the sister of the character of George Clooney in the first franchise. The actor also embodies the first role in the horror movie Bird Box, available on Netflix.