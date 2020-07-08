Who is Jean-Pascal Zadi, the star of the film black ?

It is the comedy of the summer : this Wednesday, July 8, the destination simply black, co-written, co-produced and represented by Jean-Pascal Zadi. Still little known to the general public, the artist is still active for decades.

The theatres have finally re-open its doors, and the new films will be screened : among the outputs of this Wednesday, July 8, we find Simply blacka comedy presented in the clever form of a fake documentary. Jean-Pascal Zadi, co-writer and co-director of the filmtries to organize a march of Black people in Paris and part in the meeting of a crowd of people that also play its own role. Claudia Tagbo, Fary, Eric Judor, Soprano, Lucien Jean-Baptiste, Lilian Thuram, Ramzy Bédia, JoeyStarr, Jonathan Cohen… The trailers have established good joy of the spectators, heralding a great success for this movie that falls in the point called. The origin of this beautiful project and in charge of making the link between all the stars that have participated in Simply black, Jean-Pascal Zadi is less famous as its guests. But it was still a great experience in different artistic circles, where he has been developing since the late 90’s.

Jean-Pascal Zadi, Norman, that breaks with the clichés

Born in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis, in 1980, the director makes it a point to scan the a priori. As it was entrusted to Grossdo not correspond with the stereotype of the white suburban : “ I was born in the suburbs, but I grew up in Caen, in a small town called Ifs. So I’m a fucking Norman phew, he explained. I love the pie chart, I looked at it It is a knock-out when I was young… it Is not that I do not like the suburbs, because I went on vacation to Sarcelles and Bondy when I was young. But the fact of the case and told her : “You are what suburb ?” It is as if you put directly in a box. “And these boxes, aptly, Jean-Pascal Zadi has avoided all his life. After a bachelor of letters and a deug of economy, the artist initially wanted to do the Course of Simon. As reported in the site Africultureshe stayed in only two weeks : the young actor wanted to interpret Molière, but he was sure that it would not be credible.

It is to the hip-hop that Jean-Pascal Zadi turned, with a rap group which he founded at 17 years of age : The Cell, in Caen. If it has not met with success, this experience has been a trainer. ” Thanks to rap, I’ve been able to get interested in other tradesexplained in The Mov. If it wasn’t for rap, I wouldn’t have known that he was a director. Rap taught me everything from a to Z. “ It is in the year 2005 the young rapper has had the idea of making a documentary. ” One day, I had a camera in the legs. I was filming a little bit of nothing, but as I knew full of rappers, I said to myself, why not make a documentary about the rap alone ? Bam ! This is how it all began “he said Street N’ Sports. This has given Rooms with traysthen other documentaries and fiction films : Burned, African gangster, African Dreamor Without modesty or morals. But Jean-Pascal Zadi is not only a director. In 2013 and 2014, there was a short program in the Before du Grand Journal on Canal+. He has designed a series, Of poor qualitypublished a novel (Bastos credit(2014), co-host of the show Debattle in The Motion, and played in particular in 2017, in Coexist Fabrice Eboué. Simply blackposted on Wednesday, July 8, is his last large project in the date. And probably not the last.